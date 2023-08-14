|
14.08.2023 07:50:00
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 1q23
From 14 August 2023, the shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.90 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.30 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.60).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
