SMI 12’362 0.4%  SPI 15’838 0.4%  Dow 35’265 0.5%  DAX 15’771 0.2%  Euro 1.0815 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’188 0.3%  Gold 1’733 0.2%  Bitcoin 42’269 0.4%  Dollar 0.9229 0.0%  Öl 70.5 -0.5% 

Equinor Aktie [Valor: 1245893 / ISIN: NO0010096985]
11.08.2021 07:50:00

Equinor ASA: Ex dividend

Equinor
18.37 CHF 0.95%
From 11 August 2021, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.15.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


