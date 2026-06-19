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TotalEnergies Aktie 524773 / FR0000120271

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19.06.2026 12:58:58

Equinor And Partners Invest Around NOK 4 Bln In North Sea Subsea Development

TotalEnergies
65.99 CHF 0.09%
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(RTTNews) - Energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR, EQNR.OL) announced Friday an investment of just over 4 billion Norwegian kroner by the firm and its partners in a new subsea development that will increase gas production from the Troll field in the North Sea.

Equinor's partners in the Troll West Increased gas recovery North or TWIN project include Petoro, Shell, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips.

In the project, Equinor Energy is the operator with a holding of 30.55 percent, while Petoro AS holds 55.93 percent, A/S Norske Shell holds 8.19 percent, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS holds 3.69 percent, and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS holds 1.64 percent.

The TWIN project is expected to contribute around 11 billion standard cubic metres of gas. It is the third step of Troll phase 3, which produces gas from the Troll West reservoir.

The company noted that the second step will come on stream during 2026, ensuring continued high production from Troll A and Kollsnes towards 2030.

According to the company, the Troll field contains about 40 percent of the total gas reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf, and the gas from Troll alone meets around 10 percent of Europe's gas needs.

Equinor said it aims to produce 1.3 million barrels per day from the Norwegian continental shelf in 2035.

Gunnar Nakken, senior vice president for projects and subsea Norway in Equinor, said, "We have an ambition to start production as early as 2028. By simplifying, increasing standardisation and reusing existing infrastructure and equipment, we are reducing costs and enabling faster production, in line with our new ways of working. The project helps sustain jobs, value creation and secure gas exports to Europe from Troll A and Kollsnes."

In Oslo, Equinor shares were trading at 317.80 kroner, up 1.79 percent.

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Long 8 -31.67 140259975
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Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag

Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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09:12 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
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SMI-Kurs: 13’762.77 19.06.2026 12:56:33
Long 13’216.90 19.25 SXBKNU
Long 12’914.71 13.63 SE2BZU
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