17.03.2021 21:35:00

Equifax Names Julia Houston Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) announced Julia Houston as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, expanding her current scope to include leadership of  global Marketing where she will be responsible for ensuring strong alignment with the company's strategy, working closely with the business units and global regions. This expansion of Houston's role unlocks synergies and efficiencies that support the company's strategy to bring new products, innovation and capabilities to customers, partners and consumers around the world.

"We are entering an exciting and crucial chapter in our 121-year history, as we leverage our $1.5B cloud technology investment to accelerate our innovation, new products and growth," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. "Julia is the perfect leader to drive marketing for Equifax. She is highly strategic, and will provide valuable synergies as we align Marketing, Strategy, Communications, Risk & Compliance, and Privacy into one team. With Julia's leadership, her expanded team will create end-to-end growth solutions for our customers and support the right go-to-market experience in our Business Units."

Under Houston's leadership, Equifax global marketing will take a leadership role in ensuring alignment and consistency across the enterprise with the primary goal of helping customers take full advantage of the Equifax cloud-native solutions and unique data insights.

Houston has been a critical member of the Equifax senior leadership team since joining the company in 2013. During her tenure, she has been at the forefront in managing the Equifax transformation that is driving the company's growth today. Serving as Chief Transformation Officer for the last 3 years, she oversaw the Company's response to the 2017 cyber incident, led the company's regulatory settlement process to a successful conclusion, and helped design and implement its EFX2020 growth framework.  All of these  accomplishments have helped Equifax regain its position as an industry leader.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

