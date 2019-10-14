+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.10.2019 23:01:00

Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, 2019 in a news release to be issued on Oct. 23 after market close. 

EFX logo - Powering the World with Knowledge (PRNewsfoto/Equifax Inc.)

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on Oct. 24 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers: 
U.S. and Canada: (800) 289-4772; International: (800) 289-0571.

Replay: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning Oct. 24 at 12:00 pm ET and ends at 12:00 pm ETNov. 1. To access the replay, please register.

About Equifax
Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Wyatt Jefferies
Media Relations
404-885-8907
Wyatt.jefferies@equifax.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2019-results-300938121.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Nachrichten

