|
05.02.2020 22:54:00
Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 in a news release to be issued on February 12, 2020 after market close.
Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on February 13, 2020 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.
Conference call numbers: US Canada: (888) 204-4368; International: +1 (786) 789-4797.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 13 at 12:00 pm ET and ends at 12:00 pm ET February 20. To access the replay, please Click Here.
Media Contact
Ben Sheidler
MediaInquiries@equifax.com
404-885-8332
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-fourth--quarter-2019-results-300999823.html
SOURCE Equifax Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Mittwoch etablierte sich der heimische Leitindex auf grünem Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging die Erholung doch noch weiter. Auch die US-Börsen schlossen höher. Daneben setzten die asiatischen Indizes ihre Erholung fort.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}