05.02.2020 22:54:00

Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) will release its financial results for fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019 in a news release to be issued on February 12, 2020 after market close.

EFX logo

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET on February 13, 2020 in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter.  Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call to complete registration.  Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Conference call numbers:  US Canada: (888) 204-4368; International: +1 (786) 789-4797.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning February 13 at 12:00 pm ET and ends at 12:00 pm ET February 20.  To access the replay, please Click Here.

Media Contact
Ben Sheidler
MediaInquiries@equifax.com  
404-885-8332

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-fourth--quarter-2019-results-300999823.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

