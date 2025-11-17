Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’598 -0.3%  SPI 17’319 -0.4%  Dow 46’590 -1.2%  DAX 23’591 -1.2%  Euro 0.9227 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’641 -0.9%  Gold 4’046 -0.8%  Bitcoin 73’343 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7961 0.3%  Öl 64.0 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529
Top News
Corning-Aktie profitiert von NVIDIA - und fordert den Chiphersteller heraus
Goldprognose: Saxo Bank erwartet erneute Goldpreis-Rally 2026
Buffett stockt Alphabet-Aktien auf: Massive Umschichtungen im Berkshire-Portfolio in Q3 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Wird das Cybercab nun doch Lenkrad und Pedale bekommen?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Equifax Aktie 928524 / US2944291051

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.11.2025 23:42:29

Equifax Acquires Vault Verify To Expand Employment And Income Verification Services

Equifax
162.39 CHF -1.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Equifax (EFX) announced that it has completed its acquisition of Vault Verify, a company that provides employment and income verification services.

The deal strengthens the data Equifax supplies to verifiers and gives employers another way to share information for verification purposes. Vault Verify's technology will complement The Work Number database, which helps consumers when applying for jobs, mortgages, financial services, and social programs.

Equifax CEO Mark Begor said the acquisition supports the company's goal of helping people navigate key financial moments more easily. He added that the Equifax Cloud platform will allow the company to integrate Vault Verify quickly and deliver information to verifiers faster.

Vault Verify, founded in 2012, specializes in API-based, real-time verification for employers across the U.S., with a strong presence in the healthcare sector. Equifax said the combined teams will offer a broader set of tools aimed at making verification more secure and efficient. Vault Verify will now operate within the Equifax Workforce Solutions unit.

Monday EFX closed at $204.86, down 1.11%, and is currently unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.