Equashield and Tosho Inc. Increase CSTD Adoption in Japan

New Agreement with PAL Medical Expands Availability of Equashield's Award Winning CSTD to Include Japanese Oncology Nurses

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield (equashield.com), a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, announced today that, through Japanese distributor Tosho Inc., the award-winning EQUASHIELD CSTD will now be available to oncology nurses in Japan.

This expansion is the result of an exclusive agreement between Tosho and IV tube manufacturer PAL Medical. The collaboration will involve Tosho providing PAL Medical with Equashield's closed IV connectors in order to develop safer IV sets for oncology nurses administering hazardous chemotherapy drugs.

"Approximately 100 hospital pharmacies in Japan are currently utilizing the EQUASHIELD CSTD for their hazardous drug compounding, due to its superior quality, safety, and ease-of-use," said Jojo Kishimoto, General Manager for Tosho. "Our collaboration with PAL Medical will now provide that same level of protection to oncology nurses in Japan who administer chemotherapy treatments on a daily basis."

The use of closed systems for compounding chemotherapy medications has increased significantly in recent years, supported by the Japanese government providing reimbursements for CSTD use. This follows official guidelines from the Japanese Ministry of Health recommending the use of CSTDs in the preparation and administration of hazardous drugs.

"Japan is becoming a recognized leader in the Asia-Pacific region for safe handling in healthcare settings, thanks to the government support of CSTD implementation through reimbursements," said Adi Shor, VP International Sales for Equashield. "We are confident that our strong partnership with Tosho and PAL Medical will continue to help protect increasingly more healthcare workers in the region from the inherent dangers of handling hazardous drugs."

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. EQUASHIELD II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors & emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD II is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days. For more information: http://www.equashield.com

