23.11.2020 17:18:00

Equality Health Expands Value-based Care Model into Texas

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having demonstrated material impact in its first 3 years of operation, Equality Health, a comprehensive value-based care delivery system, announced today that it is expanding its operations into Texas, partnering with health plans and primary care providers to enable improved cost and quality performance in value-based contracts. Equality Health has contracted with healthcare organizations across the state of Texas, with its initial efforts focused in Houston, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based integrated, holistic delivery system that improves care delivery for underserved populations with culturally-sensitive programs that increase access, quality and patient trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations and transition to risk-based accountability. (PRNewsfoto/Equality Health, LLC)

This expansion to Texas presents an opportunity for Equality Health to impact the state's approximately five million members with Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and the ACA exchange plans. The organization will replicate the successful model it established in Arizona to enable health plans to engage in more meaningful risk sharing arrangements by transforming their provider networks.

Equality Health's value-based care platform is a comprehensive solution that bundles practice enablement technology and complementary practice transformation services. The organization aggregates independent primary care providers within a health plan's network and aligns them into a single value-based framework, enabling payers to partner with providers more effectively in value-based performance improvement.

"In Texas, many smaller, independent practices face challenges in collaborating with payers to manage patients' care gaps and perform in value-based agreements," said Craig Gaites, president of the value-based care platform at Equality Health. "By joining Equality Health's network, providers can strengthen partnerships with payers to adopt the tools they need to fulfill the shared objective of improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations."

This fully integrated approach allows independent practices seeking solutions for the administrative and technological challenges of value-based care to move away from traditional fee-for-service models without upfront investment. It also enables payers to easily engage with multiple practices of all sizes to increase adoption into value-based contracts, improve health outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.

"Our value-based care platform has played a pivotal role in helping providers and payers deliver culturally competent, whole-person healthcare in Arizona, and we're excited to demonstrate its replicability and scalability in Texas," said Hugh Lytle, founder and CEO, Equality Health. "In the future, we look forward to bringing our model into additional markets to help our payers and providers extend their value-based collaborations."

About Equality Health
Equality Health, LLC is a Phoenix-based whole-health delivery system focused on transforming value-based care delivery with population specific programs that improve access, quality, and member trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and personalized care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve outcomes for diverse populations while simultaneously making the transition to risk-based accountability. For more information about Equality Health, visit www.equalityhealth.com or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Terri Pollock
Amendola Communications (for Equality Health)
504-339-1242
tpollock@acmarketingpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equality-health-expands-value-based-care-model-into-texas-301178995.html

SOURCE Equality Health

Wall Street fest -- SMI bewegt sich tiefer -- DAX im Plus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
In den USA überwiegt die Risikofreude. Der heimische Markt bewegt sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche unter dem Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex legt dagegen zu. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

