EQT sets hard cap for EQT IX at EUR 15 billion

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT has today set the hard cap for investor commitments of EUR 15 billion for the EQT IX fund. A hard cap refers to an upper limit on the amount of investor commitments accepted as part of the fund. The actual fund size is dependent on the outcome of the fundraising process.

As previously communicated, the target fund size for EQT IX is EUR 14.75 billion and the fund's investment strategy and commercial terms are expected to be materially in line with the predecessor fund EQT VIII.

Invitation to telephone conference call on Thursday March 19 at 11.30 CET

EQT invites to a telephone conference on Thursday March 19 at 11.30 CET. At the telephone conference, Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, Caspar Callerström, COO, and Kim Henriksson, CFO, will give a general update and answer questions, among others, around the COVID-19 pandemic (see letter to EQT's fund investors on EQT's website).

Dial-in details will be published on www.eqtgroup.com.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With strong values and a distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.

EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a unique value creation approach and thematic investment strategy, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns and making a positive impact with everything EQT does.

EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 41 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

The EQT AB group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds.

