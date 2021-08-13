EQT Private Equity sells Utimaco, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions

- EQT Private Equity to sell Utimaco, one of the global leading providers of mission-critical professional cybersecurity and data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures

- Together with EQT, Utimaco has executed an impressive innovation, growth and M&A strategy, including five add-ons in the US, UK, Spain, and Germany and transformed into one of the leading integrated European cybersecurity champions with global reach

- Under EQT's ownership, Utimaco has close to tripled its revenues and is expected to generate more than EUR 100 million for the fiscal year of 2022

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQT Private Equity") has agreed to sell Utimaco Verwaltungs GmbH ("Utimaco" or the "Company") to SGT Capital LLC ("SGT"), a global alternative asset manager with offices in Germany and Singapore.

Headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and Campbell, CA, US, Utimaco is the leading platform provider of trusted cybersecurity and compliance solutions and services. The Company provides on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, as well as key management solutions and data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures. Utimaco has more than 470 employees around the globe and with its focus on protecting data, identities and critical infrastructures against cyber-crime, the Company is a crucial force in contributing to making the world and societies a safer place.

Together with EQT Private Equity, Utimaco has executed an impressive innovation, growth and M&A strategy. In addition to strong organic growth, the Company has completed five strategic add-ons in the US, UK, Spain, and Germany and transformed into one of the global leading integrated European cybersecurity champions with strong capabilities in high-growth areas. Under EQT's ownership, Utimaco has close to tripled its revenues, while maintaining its unique focus on R&D, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Florian Funk, Partner within EQT Private Equity's Advisory Team, said: "Utimaco plays a crucial role in fighting cyber-crime making the world a safer place and we are extremely proud of having supported Utimaco on its mission to create trust in the digital society, as cyber terrorism and data abuse is growing in complexity, sophistication and frequency. We would like to thank all employees for this exciting journey - We are convinced that Utimaco will continue its successful path with its new majority owner and are happy to stay invested as a minority owner."

Stefan Auerbach, CEO of Utimaco, said: "In the last years, we have built a global platform leader for trusted cybersecurity solutions, providing the highest level of security and compliance to the world's largest corporates and governments. With EQT's support, we have been able to transform the business and accelerate growth by making substantial investments. The collaboration with the EQT team and the board has been fantastic, and we would like to thank you all for the great partnership and look forward to the next phase of growth together with SGT."

Joseph Pacini, Co-Managing Partner of SGT Capital, said: "Utimaco is the clear market leader in global cybersecurity as well as data intelligence solutions and has executed an impressive innovation, growth and M&A strategy. We look forward to working with Stefan Auerbach and the entire Utimaco team as well as EQT Private Equity going forwards."

The transaction is subject to regulatory conditions and approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value. EQT Private Equity was advised by Moelis & Company (financial advisor), Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (legal), PWC (financial, tax) and Strategy& (commercial).

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQTEQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). UTIMACO develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules and key management solutions as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in both of these market segments. 470+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions.

More info: https://www.utimaco.com/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-private-equity-sells-utimaco--a-global-leader-in-cybersecurity-solutions,c3395034

The following files are available for download: