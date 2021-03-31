EQT AB's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 published

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020. The report is available at www.eqtgroup.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020 highlights how EQT works to put its purpose, to future-proof companies and make a positive impact, into practice. The report describes how EQT aims to contribute to a more inclusive and cleaner world through an active ownership philosophy, a thematic and sector-based investment approach and a well-defined and integrated sustainability agenda.

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 2 June 2021 and notice to the meeting will be given in due course.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization solely focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT has raised more than EUR 84 billion since inception and had as of 31 December 2020 more than EUR 52 billion in assets under management across 17 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 17 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

