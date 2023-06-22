|
22.06.2023 20:00:10
EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Zalando SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1663433 22.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Zalando
Analysen zu Zalando
|21.06.23
|Zalando Add
|Baader Bank
|15.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.06.23
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.06.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.06.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Zalando Add
|Baader Bank
|15.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.06.23
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.06.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.06.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Zalando Add
|Baader Bank
|06.06.23
|Zalando Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.23
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.23
|Zalando Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.05.23
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.06.23
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.06.22
|Zalando Hold
|HSBC
|24.06.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|27.04.22
|Zalando Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|07.06.23
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.06.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.23
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Zalando Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Tokio schlussendlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Tendenzen. Die Börse Tokio gab am Donnerstag ab, während in China kein Handel stattfand.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}