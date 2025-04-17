|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.04.2025 14:31:16
EQS-PVR: Westwing Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2120358 17.04.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Westwing AG
Analysen zu Westwing AG
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|15.04.25
|Schroders: Globale Aktien: Chancen auf dem Weg in die neue Weltordnung
|11.04.25
|Schroders: Schroders Capital Investment Outlook: Immobilien H1 2025
|10.04.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - April 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Entscheid im Blick: SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag seitwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt tiefer präsentiert. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Donnerstag Gewinne verbucht.
finanzen.net News
