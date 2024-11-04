Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’948 -0.2%  SPI 15’916 -0.1%  Dow 42’052 0.7%  DAX 19’276 0.1%  Euro 0.9412 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’889 0.2%  Gold 2’743 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’445 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8639 -0.4%  Öl 75.0 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Aktien-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie
Siemens-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. für Siemens-Aktie
Investieren mit Bedacht: Mark Hulbert rät zur Risikominimierung
Infineon-Analyse: Outperform-Bewertung für Infineon-Aktie von Bernstein Research
Ausblick: Fraport präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

WashTec Aktie [Valor: 725872 / ISIN: DE0007507501]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.11.2024 11:17:39

EQS-PVR: WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

WashTec
30.43 CHF -15.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: WashTec AG
WashTec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.11.2024 / 11:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: WashTec AG
Street: Argonstraße 7
Postal code: 86153
City: Augsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Oct 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 6.96 % 3.85 % 10.82 % 13,976,970
Previous notification 5.83 % 4.23 % 10.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007507501 0 973,251 0.00 % 6.96 %
Total 973,251 6.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 44,976 0.32 %
    Total 44,976 0.32 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap 24.02.2026 at any time Cash 493,426 3.53 %
      Total 493,426 3.53 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 5.70 % % 6.02 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
31 Oct 2024


04.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2021305  04.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021305&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu WashTec AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WashTec AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:43 SMI zeigt eine Reaktion
09:09 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen nach OPEC-Entscheidung
08:18 Rückversicherungen – stürmische Zeiten
07:26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – 20‘000-Punkte-Marke im Blick
01.11.24 Using Metals Weekly Options to Hedge Event Risk
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’413.87 19.91 S2S3XU
Short 12’712.31 13.27 Y7SSMU
Short 13’135.34 8.98 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’949.07 04.11.2024 11:13:31
Long 11’458.41 19.74 UQBGSU
Long 11’206.36 13.97 SSSMPU
Long 10’720.00 8.90
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WashTec AG 30.43 -15.45% WashTec AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Die Federal Reserve im Visier von Trump: Diese Zinspolitik strebt der Präsidentschaftskandidat an
Kryptowährungen im Oktober 2024: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Schneider Electric-Aktie sinkt: CEO-Wechsel bei Schneider Electric
Relief-Aktie stark: Relief Therapeutics will sich mit Renexxion zusammenschliessen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Warren Buffett und die US-Wahl: Starinvestor warnt vor Fake News
Blackwell-GPU-Probleme: NVIDIA und TSMC arbeiten an Fehlerbehebung
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart im Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten