Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’648 1.0%  SPI 17’420 0.9%  Dow 46’737 0.3%  DAX 24’597 0.9%  Euro 0.9313 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’650 0.6%  Gold 4’056 1.8%  Bitcoin 98’716 1.7%  Dollar 0.8025 0.5%  Öl 66.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
freenet-Aktie: Übernahme der Deutschland-Sparte von Mobilezone beschlossen
BMW-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Erster Absatzzuwachs seit eineinhalb Jahren erziehlt - Prognose gesenkt
Nach Kursexplosion: Diese ETFs setzen in besonderem Masse auf die Oracle-Aktie
Analysten sehen für E.ON-Aktie Luft nach oben
Nordex-Aktie in Grün: Nordex erhält neuen Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika
Suche...

Vulcan Energy Aktie 51215666 / AU0000066086

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.10.2025 18:24:13

EQS-PVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Vulcan Energy
3.92 EUR -1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.10.2025 / 18:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Street: Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
Postal code: WA 6000
City: Perth
Australia
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: STATE STREET CORPORATION
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Sep 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.79 % 0.00 % 3.79 % 234,429,181
Previous notification % % % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
8,883,293 % 3.79 %
Total 8,883,293 3.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
STATE STREET CORPORATION % % %
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS, INC. % % %
SSGA FUNDS MANAGEMENT, INC. % % %
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Oct 2025


08.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

2210218  08.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Vulcan Energy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten