EQS-PVR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.03.2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Street:
Berliner Ring 2
Postal code:
38440
City:
Wolfsburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900NNUPAGGOMPXZ31
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary Group notification due to a subsidiary touching a threshold
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Land Niedersachsen, vertreten durch das Niedersächsische Finanzministerium City of registered office, country: Hannover, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Hannoversche Beteiligungsgesellschaft Niedersachsen mbH Wissenschafts- und Forschungsförderung Niedersachsen gGmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 March 2025
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
20.001594904234 %
0.00 %
20.001594904234 %
295089818
Previous notification
20.26 %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007664005
800
59021870
0 %
20.00 %
Total
59022670
20.001594904234 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)