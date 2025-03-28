Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’877 0.1%  SPI 17’143 0.1%  Dow 42’300 -0.4%  DAX 22’582 -0.4%  Euro 0.9511 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’362 -0.4%  Gold 3’074 0.6%  Bitcoin 75’132 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8827 0.1%  Öl 73.9 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swisscom874251
Top News
Tesla-Aktien-Crash? HSBC warnt vor Einbruch um 50 Prozent
Apple- und Meta-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: EU-Sanktionen gegen Apple und Meta bleiben wohl moderat
Meyer Burger-Aktie zweistellig stärker: Meyer Burger sichert sich weiteren Liefervertrag in Italien
HOCN-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: HOCN gibt Rückkaufangebot für Anleihen bekannt
Holcim-Aktie gewinnt: Holcim setzt auf profitables Wachstum - auch ohne US-Geschäft
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.03.2025 11:47:25

EQS-PVR: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Volkswagen
94.96 CHF 0.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.03.2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Street: Berliner Ring 2
Postal code: 38440
City: Wolfsburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NNUPAGGOMPXZ31

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group notification due to a subsidiary touching a threshold

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Land Niedersachsen, vertreten durch das Niedersächsische Finanzministerium
City of registered office, country: Hannover, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Hannoversche Beteiligungsgesellschaft Niedersachsen mbH
Wissenschafts- und Forschungsförderung Niedersachsen gGmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 March 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.001594904234 % 0.00 % 20.001594904234 % 295089818
Previous notification 20.26 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007664005 800 59021870 0 % 20.00 %
Total 59022670 20.001594904234 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Land Niedersachsen % % %
Hannoversche Beteiligungsgesellschaft Niedersachsen mbH 9.76 % % 9.76 %
Wissenschafts- und Forschungsförderung Niedersachsen gGmbH 10.25 % % 10.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Transfer of shares with voting rights to a subsidiary due to a spin-off in accordance with the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz) 

Date
27 March 2025


28.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir

 
End of News EQS News Service

2108340  28.03.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?