Vantage Towers Aktie [Valor: 110463085 / ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2]
28.03.2023 17:29:22

EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Vantage Towers
32.39 CHF 6.09%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.03.2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vantage Towers AG
Street: Prinzenallee 11-13
Postal code: 40549
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KKR Management LLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Oak Holdings GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 March 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 89.26 % 0.00 % 89.26 % 505782265
Previous notification 0 % 84.15 % 84.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H3LL2 0 451461906 0.00 % 89.26 %
Total 451461906 89.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLP % % %
KKR & Co. Inc. % % %
KKR Group Co. Inc. % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % %
KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure Limited % % %
KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Diversified Core Infrastructure SCSp % % %
KKR DCIF Lower Entity III SCSp % % %
KKR Oak Aggregator GP LLC % % %
KKR Oak Aggregator LP % % %
KKR Oak HoldCo Limited % % %
KKR Oak MidCo 1 Limited % % %
KKR Oak MidCo 2 Limited % % %
KKR Oak BidCo Limited % % %
Oak Consortium TopCo Limited % % %
Oak Consortium MidCo Limited % % %
Oak Consortium GmbH % % %
Oak Holdings 1 GmbH % % %
Oak Holdings 2 GmbH % % %
Oak Holdings GmbH 89.26 % % 89.26 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 March 2023


28.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593543  28.03.2023 CET/CEST

