EQS-PVR: Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Vantage Towers AG

Vantage Towers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



28.03.2023 / 17:26 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Vantage Towers AG Street: Prinzenallee 11-13 Postal code: 40549 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: GIM Participation Fund Holding GP, Limited

City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey, Guernsey

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Oak Holdings GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 March 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 89.26 % 0.00 % 89.26 % 505782265 Previous notification 0 % 84.15 % 84.15 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A3H3LL2 0 451461906 0.00 % 89.26 % Total 451461906 89.26 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) GIM Participation Fund Holding GP, Limited % % % GIM Participation Fund Holding, L.P. % % % Global Infrastructure Investors Core, LLC % % % Global Infrastructure Core GP, L.P. % % % GIP Oak Aggregator, L.P. % % % Oak Consortium TopCo Limited % % % Oak Consortium MidCo Limited % % % Oak Consortium GmbH % % % Oak Holdings 1 GmbH % % % Oak Holdings 2 GmbH % % % Oak Holdings GmbH 89.26 % % 89.26 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

27 March 2023

