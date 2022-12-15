EQS-PVR: va-Q-tec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: va-Q-tec AG

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: va-Q-tec AG Street: Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33 Postal code: 97080 City: Würzburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: EQT AB

City of registered office, country: Stockholm, Sweden

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Dec 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.00 % 22.84 % 22.84 % 13415000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Conditional claim for contribution of shares n/a n/a Physical 3064634 22.84 % Total 3064634 22.84 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) EQT AB % % % EQT Treasury AB % % % EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (No. 1) EUR SCSp % % % EQT X Collect EUR SCSp % % % EQT X EUR SCSp % % % EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % % EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. % % % sotus 861. GmbH (in the future: Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH) % 22.84 % 22.84 % - % % % EQT AB % % % EQT Treasury AB % % % EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % % EQT X Collect EUR SCSp % % % EQT X EUR SCSp % % % EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % % EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. % % % sotus 861. GmbH (in the future: Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH) % 22.84 % 22.84 % - % % % EQT AB % % % EQT Treasury AB % % % EQT Holdings S.à r.l. % % % EQT X (General Partner) S.à r.l. % % % EQT X EUR SCSp % % % EQT X S.à r.l. SICAF-RAIF % % % EQT X Investments S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit TopCo S.à r.l. % % % Fahrenheit HoldCo S.à r.l. % % % sotus 861. GmbH (in the future: Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH) % 22.84 % 22.84 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

15 Dec 2022

