United Internet Aktie [Valor: 1115836 / ISIN: DE0005089031]
EQS-PVR: United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

United Internet
20.03 CHF 1.56%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG
United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.03.2023 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: United Internet AG
Street: Elgendorfer Straße 57
Postal code: 56410
City: Montabaur
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Wellington Management Group LLP
City of registered office, country: Boston, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Feb 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % 192000000
Previous notification 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005089031 0 5743185 0.00 % 2.99 %
Total 5743185 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Company LLP % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Trust Company, NA % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management International Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Canada LLC % % %
Wellington Management Canada ULC % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Australia Pty. Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Hong Kong Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd. % % %
Wellington Management Japan Pte Ltd. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Elbe Master Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Elbe Investors (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Elbe Partners, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
International Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
International Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Global Research Equity Extended Master Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Global Research Equity Extended Fund, L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Global Research Equity Extended Fund (Cayman), L.P. % % %
- % % %
Wellington Management Group LLP % % %
Wellington Group Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Management Funds Holdings LLP % % %
Wellington Alternative Investments LLC % % %
Wellington Master Emerging Alternatives Fund (Cayman) L.P. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 March 2023


01.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1572193  01.03.2023 CET/CEST

