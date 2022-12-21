SMI 10'846 1.8%  SPI 13'863 1.7%  Dow 33'370 1.6%  DAX 14'098 1.5%  Euro 0.9832 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'872 1.8%  Gold 1'815 -0.2%  Bitcoin 15'547 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9261 0.0%  Öl 82.3 3.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
FedEx-Aktie dennoch fester: FedEx enttäuscht mit Umsatz und Ausblick
Nike-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Nike mit kräftigem Umsatzplus
Rheinmetall-Aktie nachbörslich knapp im Minus: Puma-Instandsetzung soll zwei bis drei Wochen dauern
Swisscom-Aktie: Swisscom plant deutlichen Ausbau der Konzernleitung
thyssenkrupp-Aktie nachbörslich dennoch leichter: S&P hebt thyssenkrupp-Rating an
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Uniper Aktie [Valor: 33519628 / ISIN: DE000UNSE018]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.12.2022 20:08:56

EQS-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Uniper
3.01 CHF 0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.12.2022 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Uniper SE
Street: Holzstraße 6
Postal code: 40221
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Federal Republic of Germany
City of registered office, country: Berlin, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBG Uniper Beteiligungsholding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 98.56 % 0.00 % 98.56 % 5,071,842,353
Previous notification 92.78 % 5.78 % 98.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 4,998,858,950 0.00 % 98.56 %
Total 4,998,858,950 98.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Federal Republic of Germany % % %
UBG Uniper Beteiligungsholding GmbH 98.56 % % 98.56 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2022


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News EQS News Service

1519407  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1519407&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Uniper

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uniper

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16.12.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.11.22 Uniper Sell UBS AG
23.11.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.11.22 Uniper Sell UBS AG
03.11.22 Uniper Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Haben wir die Höchststände der Inflation bereits erreicht und kommen weitere Zinsschritte auf uns zu? Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:20 Air-India-Order für Airbus nimmt konkrete Formen an
10:41 KeyInvest Product News
09:20 Marktüberblick: Banken haussieren
09:12 Gibt es noch eine Weihnachtsrally?
20.12.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Partners Group - neuer Geschäftsbereich, neuer Schwung für die Aktie?
20.12.22 DAX Ausblick: Anleger auf der Hut wegen Bank of Japan
20.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
19.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching this week? 🛢️ 💶
19.12.22 Aussicht der Inflation für das Jahr 2023 | BX Swiss TV
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'267.70 18.33 F7SSMU
Short 11'456.89 13.86 XSSMDU
Short 11'882.43 8.94 DQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'845.59 21.12.2022 17:30:22
Long 10'358.35 18.97 A7SSMU
Long 10'146.92 13.86 EHSSMU
Long 9'714.29 8.97 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniper 28.83 -4.63% Uniper

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei NEL ASA am Mittag zu
Santhera-Aktie klettern nach Studie um 43 Prozent
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals springt am Dienstagvormittag hoch
CS-Aktie höher: Stellenabbau der Credit Suisse soll Schweizer Geschäft nur leicht betreffen - Digitalangebot CSX erfolgreich
Überraschende Zinspolitik-Straffung in Japan: US-Börsen schliessen etwas höher -- SMI schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Aktienmärkte in Asien schliessen mit Abschlägen
Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter: CS muss in den USA wegen Mängeln neuen Abwicklungsplan vorlegen
Relief-Aktie schliesst mit Verlusten: Relief und NRx unterzeichnen endgültige Vergleichsvereinbarungen
Ausblick: FuelCell Energy vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Stabilisierungstendenzen: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX letztlich über 14'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen zu Handelsschluss uneinheitlich
Euro nach deutlichen Schwankungen knapp über 1,06 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.