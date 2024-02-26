Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
TUI Aktie [Valor: 125205291 / ISIN: DE000TUAG505]
26.02.2024 16:10:36

EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI
6.31 CHF -0.06%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.02.2024 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Feb 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.16 % 5.41 % 5.57 % 507431033
Previous notification 0.35 % 5.29 % 5.64 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 827756 0 % 0.16 %
Total 827756 0.16 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 2186418 0.43 %
Right Of Use Open 6613827 1.30 %
Call Warrant 19.12.2025 750990 0.15 %
Convertible Bond 16.04.2028 599037 0.12 %
Call Option 20.09.2024 6948455 1.37 %
    Total 17098728 3.37 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 94042 0.02 %
Put Option 20.06.2025 Physical 8313000 1.64 %
Swap 20.02.2034 Cash 1928687 0.38 %
      Total 10335729 2.04 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.07 % 5.16 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Feb 2024


26.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1844279  26.02.2024 CET/CEST

