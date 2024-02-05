|
05.02.2024 12:50:26
EQS-PVR: TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1829765 05.02.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TUI AG
Analysen zu TUI AG
|10.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.23
|TUI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.23
|TUI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.12.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.09.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.05.23
|TUI Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|07.12.23
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.12.23
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Montag nur leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls nur etwas höher. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}