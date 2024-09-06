Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.09.2024 19:00:47

EQS-PVR: TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TRATON
26.20 CHF -3.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TRATON SE
TRATON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.09.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TRATON SE
Street: Hanauer Str. 26
Postal code: 80992
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900UIMQRKPFN6SV80

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold by a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Dr. Porsche (1.)
Date of birth: 10 May 1943
Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Dr. Dr. Porsche (2.)
Date of birth: 21 March 1974
Natural person (first name, surname): Stephanie Dipl.-Design. Porsche-Schröder (3.)
Date of birth: 11 Feb 1978
Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche (4.)
Date of birth: 14 Apr 1993
Natural person (first name, surname): Felix Alexander Porsche (5.)
Date of birth: 15 Feb 1996
Natural person (first name, surname): Gerhard Anton Porsche (6.)
Date of birth: 05 Jun 1938
Natural person (first name, surname): Ferdinand Oliver Dr. Porsche (7.)
Date of birth: 13 March 1961
Natural person (first name, surname): Mark Philipp Mag. Porsche (8.)
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1977
Natural person (first name, surname): Kai Alexander Porsche (9.)
Date of birth: 14 Dec 1964
Natural person (first name, surname): Geraldine Dr. Porsche (10.)
Date of birth: 22 Jul 1980
Natural person (first name, surname): Hans-Peter Ing. Porsche (11.)
Date of birth: 29 Oct 1940
Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Daniell Porsche (12.)
Date of birth: 17 Sep 1973
Natural person (first name, surname): Diana Porsche (13.)
Date of birth: 03 March 1996

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Sep 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 89.72 % 0.00 % 89.72 % 500000000
Previous notification 89.72 % 0.00 % 89.72 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TRAT0N7 0 448623725 0.00 % 89.72 %
Total 448623725 89.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Meldepflichtige Nr. 1 bis 13 % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Privatstiftung % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH % % %
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % %
Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT % % %
VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. % % %
VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. 89.72 % % 89.72 %
- % % %
Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dipl.-Design. Stephanie Porsche-Schröder, Ferdinand Rudolf Wolfgang Porsche, Felix Alexander Porsche % % %
Familie WP Holding GmbH % % %
Ferdinand Porsche Familien-Holding GmbH % % %
Ferdinand Alexander Porsche GmbH % % %
Familie Porsche Beteiligung GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT % % %
VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. % % %
VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. 89.72 % % 89.72 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The 80 percent interest (400,000,000 bearer shares) in TRATON SE was transferred from VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. to VOLKSWAGEN INTERNATIONAL LUXEMBURG S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring.  

Date
05 Sep 2024


06.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Hanauer Str. 26
80992 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.traton.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1982543  06.09.2024 CET/CEST



05.09.24 TRATON Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.09.24 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.08.24 TRATON Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.08.24 TRATON Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.08.24 TRATON Overweight Barclays Capital
