thyssenkrupp Aktie 412006 / DE0007500001
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30.03.2026 16:03:23
EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300540 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
|
16:03
|EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
27.03.26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.03.26
|thyssenkrupp-Aktie schwächer: Standort Isbergues wird vorübergehend stillgelegt (finanzen.ch)
|
26.03.26
|XETRA-Handel So performt der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
26.03.26
|Thyssenkrupp will Elektrostahl-Fertigung in einem Werk erneut aussetzen (AWP)
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|16.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.09.25
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.25
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.08.25
|thyssenkrupp Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.03.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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