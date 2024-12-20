Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
thyssenkrupp Aktie [Valor: 412006 / ISIN: DE0007500001]
20.12.2024 19:06:17

EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

thyssenkrupp
3.80 CHF -1.04%
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.12.2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: thyssenkrupp AG
Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code: 45143
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Dec 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.56 % 4.50 % 5.06 % 622531741
Previous notification 0.14 % 4.63 % 4.77 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US88629Q2075 0 19 0 % 0.000003 %
DE0007500001 0 3458198 0 % 0.56 %
Total 3458217 0.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 6959065 1.12 %
Right Of Use Open 6578189 1.06 %
Call Option 19.12.2025 887500 0.14 %
Call Warrant 07.09.2026 489339 0.08 %
    Total 14914093 2.40 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 3064778 0.49 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 1134000 0.18 %
Swap 18.12.2034 Cash 8617643 1.38 %
Call Option 04.03.2027 Cash 302116 0.05 %
      Total 13118537 2.11 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Dec 2024


20.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

2056193  20.12.2024 CET/CEST

