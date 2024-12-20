|
20.12.2024 19:06:17
EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2056193 20.12.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
|
19:06
|EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Schwacher Handel: So entwickelt sich der MDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX legt zum Start des Freitagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
|
19.12.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsende in Rot (finanzen.ch)
|
19.12.24
|thyssenkrupp-Aktie verliert: Millionen-Investition in Tochterwerft in Wismar (AWP)
|
19.12.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
19.12.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX im Minus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|06.12.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|25.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|25.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|19.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|17.09.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|30.08.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.08.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|25.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.12.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.10.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Bitcoin: 150.000 USD Marke im 2025? | BX Swiss TV
Wird Bitcoin die 150.000 USD Marke nächstes Jahr erreichen und was heisst das kürzlich gesehen Allzeithoch für die Branche?
Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss spricht Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 2Shares über den Verlauf für Kryptowährungen des Jahres 2024.
Was dabei am besten lief, welche Auswirkungen institutionelle Anleger auf den Markt haben und welche neuen Innovationen man von 21Shares erwarten kann, erfahren Sie im heutigen Experteninterview.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Dezember 2024
|13.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zum Wochenschluss deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Freitag Zuschläge. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}