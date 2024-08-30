Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’453 0.3%  SPI 16’514 0.3%  Dow 41’335 0.6%  DAX 18’950 0.2%  Euro 0.9411 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’972 0.1%  Gold 2’520 -0.1%  Bitcoin 50’415 0.2%  Dollar 0.8489 0.2%  Öl 79.8 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
China wehrt sich entschieden: Kritik an EU-Zöllen für chinesische E-Autos und Teslas
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
Wie sich ein Trump-Sieg auf die Aktienmärkte auswirken könnte
GAZPROM-Aktie im Minus: Kiew will neben Gas- auch Öltransit aus Russland einstellen
DHL-Aktie gewinnt: Erhöhte Sicherheitsmassnahmen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

thyssenkrupp Aktie [Valor: 412006 / ISIN: DE0007500001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2024 13:40:12

EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

thyssenkrupp
3.02 CHF -0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.08.2024 / 13:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: thyssenkrupp AG
Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code: 45143
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Aug 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.10 % 5.14 % 5.24 % 622,531,741
Previous notification 0.20 % 4.81 % 5.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007500001 0 627,564 0.00 % 0.10 %
US88629Q2075 0 48 0.00 % 0.000008 %
Total 627,612 0.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 8,945,765 1.44 %
Right Of Use Open 7,102,763 1.14 %
Call Option 19.12.2025 887,500 0.14 %
Call Warrant 07.09.2026 473,281 0.08 %
    Total 17,409,309 2.80 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 23.08.2034 Cash 12,146,008 1.95 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1,003,732 0.16 %
Call Option 04.03.2027 Cash 279,613 0.04 %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 1,140,000 0.18 %
      Total 14,569,352 2.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 Aug 2024


30.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

1978825  30.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1978825&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
09:49 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Halten DZ BANK
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
14.08.24 thyssenkrupp Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Let’s talk: Börsenjahr 2024 – «Von der Euphorie zur Furcht – ein breites Spannungsfeld»

Ein besonderes Highlight auch auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde zum Thema: Börsenjahr 2024 mit Thomas B. Kovacs ( @Sparkojote  Robert Halver ( @roberthalver9787  ) und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Let's talk: 𝗕ö𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗵𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 «𝗩𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘂𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝘇𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁 – 𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱» Börsentag Zürich – mit Robert Halver & Thomas B.

Inside Trading & Investment

09:04 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
08:38 Jahreshoch knapp verfehlt
06:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung unter dem Allzeithoch
29.08.24 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) mit Lock-In auf Alstom SA, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
29.08.24 Let"s talk: 𝗕ö𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗵𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 «𝗩𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗘𝘂𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝘇𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝘁 – 𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘂𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗱» Börsentag Zürich – mit Robert Halver & Thomas B.
29.08.24 Japans Börsenkorrektur und die Rolle von Carry Trades
27.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’968.51 19.46 UMBS6U
Short 13’210.31 14.00 UUGBSU
Short 13’703.37 8.99 S2S3VU
SMI-Kurs: 12’455.41 30.08.2024 13:40:33
Long 11’920.00 19.53
Long 11’671.99 13.76 U5FSXU
Long 11’160.04 8.83 SSXMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bullenmarkt: Experten legen sich auf Dauer fest
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Super Micro-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssturz: Super Micro schiebt Jahresbericht auf
Nestlé beruft nach Schneiders Rücktritt Veteran zum CEO: Analyst hält Führungswechsel für "keine schlechte Sache"
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Kräftiger Gewinneinbruch lässt Aktie von Tesla-Konkurrent Li Auto abrauschen
Wie sich ein Trump-Sieg auf die Aktienmärkte auswirken könnte
Aktien-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Roche-Aktie
Ryanair-Aktie gefragt: Ryanair kürzt BER-Flotte
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit