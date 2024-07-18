Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’334 0.6%  SPI 16’355 0.4%  Dow 41’198 0.6%  DAX 18’437 -0.4%  Euro 0.9666 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’891 -1.1%  Gold 2’470 0.5%  Bitcoin 57’390 1.2%  Dollar 0.8841 0.1%  Öl 85.7 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529Swatch1225515ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novo Nordisk129508879Roche1203211Accelleron Industries116936091
Top News
CPH-Aktie: Umsatz- und Ergebnisrückgang in der ersten Jahreshälfte
Energiewendefonds setzt auf Exxon-Aktie - Portfoliomanager erläutert seinen Plan
Georg Fischer-Aktie: Erwartungen im ersten Halbjahr verfehlt
VAT-Aktie: Deutliches Auftragsplus im zweiten Quartal
Ausblick: American Express stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot Krypto kaufen
thyssenkrupp Aktie [Valor: 412006 / ISIN: DE0007500001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2024 08:31:01

EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero thyssenkrupp-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

thyssenkrupp
3.83 CHF 0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.07.2024 / 08:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: thyssenkrupp AG
Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1
Postal code: 45143
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.03 % 4.80 % 4.82 % 622531741
Previous notification 0.06 % 4.98 % 5.04 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007500001 0 179386 0 % 0.03 %
US88629Q2075 0 129 0 % 0.00002 %
Total 179515 0.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 8032504 1.29 %
Right Of Use Open 7135285 1.15 %
Call Warrant 07.09.2026 397406 0.06 %
Call Option 19.12.2025 887500 0.14 %
    Total 16452695 2.64 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 19.12.2025 Physical 2500000 0.40 %
Call Option 04.03.2027 Cash 281598 0.05 %
Swap 26.06.2034 Cash 9559074 1.54 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1062979 0.17 %
      Total 13403651 2.15 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jul 2024


18.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
 
End of News EQS News Service

1948689  18.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1948689&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
16.07.24 thyssenkrupp Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.24 thyssenkrupp Underweight Barclays Capital
17.05.24 thyssenkrupp Halten DZ BANK
15.05.24 thyssenkrupp Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.05.24 thyssenkrupp Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:20 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Abwärts-Gap zur Wochenmitte
17.07.24 The Economics of Corporate Bond Markets
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
17.07.24 SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
16.07.24 Julius Bär: 16.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
16.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, BE Semiconductor & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’880.43 18.58 ZGSSMU
Short 13’124.68 13.58 UP6BSU
Short 13’665.21 8.52 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’333.93 17.07.2024 17:30:08
Long 11’830.02 19.30 UB0GSU
Long 11’548.43 13.43 XEUBSU
Long 11’100.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag tief
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
ASML-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich: Auftragseingang wächst stärker als erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Kryptoinvestoren aufgepasst: Was das zweite Halbjahr für Bitcoin & Co. bringen könnte
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Was bedeuten Aktiensplits für Aktionäre?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit