|
18.07.2024 08:31:01
EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1948689 18.07.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|16.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|03.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.02.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.02.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.11.23
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:
Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt kommen am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte weisen am Donnerstag mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}