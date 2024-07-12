|
12.07.2024 14:52:08
EQS-PVR: thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: thyssenkrupp AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1945485 12.07.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AG
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|03.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.02.24
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.07.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.02.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.01.24
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.11.23
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.05.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.24
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX freundlich -- Wall Street vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen dürften am Freitag minimale Gewinne verzeichnen. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}