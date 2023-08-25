EQS-PVR: TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'957 -0.2%  SPI 14'444 -0.1%  Dow 34'236 0.4%  DAX 15'632 0.1%  Euro 0.9555 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'236 0.1%  Gold 1'909 -0.4%  Bitcoin 22'965 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8851 0.1%  Öl 84.1 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rolex Rings112869922Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292
Top News
Clariant-Aktie steigt: Neuer Clariant-Grossaktionär gibt sich zu erkennen
Novartis-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar
Darum rutscht der Euro zum Dollar weiter ab - Auch Franken verliert zum Greenback
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
GLOBALFOUNDRIES-Aktie tiefer: GLOBALFOUNDRIES äussert Bedenken zu Staatshilfe für TSMC-Fabrik in Dresden
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.08.2023 18:05:03

EQS-PVR: TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TeamViewer
16.52 CHF 0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer SE
TeamViewer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.08.2023 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TeamViewer SE
Street: Bahnhofsplatz 2
Postal code: 73033
City: Göppingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.03 % 2.98 % 5.01 % 180000000
Previous notification 2.11 % 2.84 % 4.96 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN900 0 3651524 0 % 2.03 %
US87816Y1064 0 184 0 % 0.0001 %
Total 3651708 2.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1149872 0.64 %
Right Of Use Open 707317 0.39 %
Swap 24.09.2027 119593 0.07 %
Call Warrant 24.09.2027 89488 0.05 %
Call Option 21.06.2024 2050000 1.14 %
    Total 4116271 2.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 22.08.2033 Cash 38074 0.02 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 258387 0.14 %
Put Option 15.12.2023 Physical 950000 0.53 %
      Total 1246461 0.69 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Aug 2023


25.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1712041  25.08.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1712041&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten