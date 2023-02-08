SMI 11'313 0.7%  SPI 14'573 0.6%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'424 0.7%  Euro 0.9879 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'228 0.5%  Gold 1'886 0.7%  Bitcoin 21'302 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9181 -0.4%  Öl 84.8 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Vontobel-Aktie verlustreich: Vontobel verbucht Gewinnrückgang in 2022 - CEO verdient weniger
Goldpreis, Weizenpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffkurse am Mittwochvormittag entwickeln
Ausblick: Swisscom legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Adyen-Aktie bricht ein: Adyen bleibt beim Gewinn deutlich unter den Erwartungen
Ausblick: Philip Morris zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
TeamViewer Aktie [Valor: 50049146 / ISIN: DE000A2YN900]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.02.2023 10:13:54

EQS-PVR: TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

TeamViewer
11.91 CHF -4.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG
TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

08.02.2023 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
31 Dec 2022 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 4.99 % 186515856
Previous publication 5.02 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
9301148 4.99 % %


08.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1554907  08.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1554907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu TeamViewer

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten