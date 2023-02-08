EQS-PVR: TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TeamViewer AG

TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



08.02.2023 / 10:13 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 31 Dec 2022

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 4.99 % 186515856 Previous publication 5.02 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 9301148 4.99 % %

