Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’921 -0.2%  SPI 16’642 0.1%  Dow 44’247 -0.5%  DAX 24’142 -0.1%  Euro 0.9309 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’368 -0.1%  Gold 3’350 0.2%  Bitcoin 94’274 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8010 0.4%  Öl 69.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Accelleron Industries116936091Holcim1221405
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Abwärtstrend: Fehlende positive Impulse belasten den Kurs
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Rallye endet - Analysten zögern
Rüstungsaktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Fokus nach Produktvorstellung
Kontron-Aktie klettert: Kontron erhält millionenschweren Auftrag
Modehaus Loro Piana unter Aufsicht - LVMH-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.07.2025 16:21:33

EQS-PVR: TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TAKKT
10.28 CHF -26.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.07.2025 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TAKKT AG
Street: Presselstr. 12
Postal code: 70191
City: Stuttgart
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300AZ0JTVTW3IZY37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FMR LLC
City of registered office, country: Willmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.50 % 0.06 % 8.55 % 65,610,331
Previous notification 9.80 % 0.00 % 9.80 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007446007 0 5,575,956 0.00 % 8.50 %
Total 5,575,956 8.50 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Stock Loan 36,783 0.06 %
    Total 36,783 0.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC % % %
FIAM Holdings LLC % % %
FIAM LLC % % %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 5.03 % % 5.03 %
- % % %
FMR LLC % % %
FMTC Holdings LLC % % %
Fidelity Management Trust Company % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
3% threshold crossed downwards through common stock by FIAM LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC. 

Date
15 Jul 2025


15.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2170106  15.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?