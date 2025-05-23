Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’280 0.1%  SPI 16’884 0.2%  Dow 41’859.0900 0.0%  DAX 24’042.3 0.2%  Euro 0.9380 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’414 -0.2%  Gold 3’330 1.0%  Bitcoin 91’777 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8265 -0.2%  Öl 64.5 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sunrise Communications138622040Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Bundesgericht lehnt Entschädigung für Credit Suisse-Aktionäre ab
Vonovia-Aktie fester: Vonovia-Chef bekräftigt bestätigt langfristige Strategie
Krypto-Portfolio aufbauen: 5 nützliche Tricks um in Bitcoin & Co. zu investieren
Aktien von UniCredit und Banco BPM in Rot: UniCredit und Regierung in Rom weiter in Machtkampf
Billionen-Marktpotenzial: Warum aktiven ETFs mehr Wachstum bevorstehen dürfte
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.05.2025 13:01:23

EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TAG Immobilien
15.31 CHF -3.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.05.2025 / 13:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TAG Immobilien AG
Street: Steckelhörn 5
Postal code: 20457
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TAE68USJNXLR59

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 May 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.29 % 0.24 % 4.52 % 175489025
Previous notification 5.34 % 0.23 % 5.57 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008303504 0 7521049 0.00 % 4.29 %
Total 7521049 4.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/a N/a Cash 415508 0.24 %
      Total 415508 0.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Group) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Capital (Holdings) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Capital (UK) Limited % % %
Thames River Capital LLP 4.29 % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited % % %
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Treasury Limited % % %
WAM Holdings Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Fund Management Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 May 2025


23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2144732  23.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?