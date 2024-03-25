|
25.03.2024 08:39:46
EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1865801 25.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG
|
08:39
|EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
21.03.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: nachmittags Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
21.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
21.03.24
|MDAX-Titel TAG Immobilien-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem TAG Immobilien-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
21.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Zum Start Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
20.03.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.ch)
|
19.03.24
|EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: nachmittags Gewinne im MDAX (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AG
|06:57
|TAG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|06:57
|TAG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|20.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|21.09.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.09.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|06:57
|TAG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.03.24
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.09.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.08.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vorbörslich leichter -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt wird zum Wochenstart etwas schwächer erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte sich ohne grosse Ausschläge präsentieren. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}