|
08.03.2024 09:16:48
EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1854413 08.03.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG
Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AG
|08.02.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.02.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.02.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|15.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.01.24
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|21.09.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|12.09.23
|TAG Immobilien Reduce
|Baader Bank
|03.05.23
|TAG Immobilien Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.11.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.09.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.08.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.23
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.05.22
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordiskg
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/