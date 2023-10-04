|
04.10.2023 08:31:51
EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
04.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1740621 04.10.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG
|
08:31
|EQS-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
03.10.23
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: So performt der MDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
03.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht am Mittag Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
03.10.23
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt zum Start ab (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.23
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.23
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX fällt am Montagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.23
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Start des Montagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)