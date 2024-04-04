|
04.04.2024 12:43:26
EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SYNLAB AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1873521 04.04.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AG
|
12:43
|EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
09:28
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
03.04.24
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
02.04.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
27.03.24
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX am Mittwochmittag stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
26.03.24
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.ch)
|
25.03.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX beendet den Montagshandel im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
25.03.24
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu SYNLAB AG
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.05.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.02.23
|SYNLAB Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.23
|SYNLAB Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|SYNLAB Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Jobdaten: SMI verhalten freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Nikkei zog letztlich an - kein Handel in China
Der heimische Markt tendiert knapp in Grün, der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich behauptet. Während am Donnerstag in China derweil nicht gehandelt wurde, präsentierte sich der Nikkei stark.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}