EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SYNLAB AG
SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.10.2023 / 21:30 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|SYNLAB AG
|Street:
|Moosacher Straße 88
|Postal code:
|80809
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|984500883BA5AQ14C037
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited
City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|42.79 %
|35.96 %
|78.75 %
|222222222
|Previous notification
|46.13 %
|0.00 %
|46.13 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2TSL71
|0
|95096393
|0.00 %
|42.79 %
|Total
|95096393
|42.79 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Irrevocable Agreements
|n/a
|n/a
|Physical
|64571228
|29.06 %
|Reinvestment Agreements
|n/a
|n/a
|Physical
|15337471
|6.90 %
|
|
|
|Total
|79908699
|35.96 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cinven Capital Management (V) Limited Partnership Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Fifth Cinven Fund (No.1/No.2/No.3/No.4/No.5/No.6) Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l.
|42.75 %
|29.06 %
|71.81 %
|Ephios Holdco S.à r.l.
| %
|6.90 %
|6.90 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cinven Capital Management (V) Limited Partnership Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Fifth Cinven Fund (No.1/No.2/No.3/No.4/No.5/No.6) Limited Partnership
| %
| %
| %
|Ephios PV G.P. S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Ephios PV S.C.A. (in liquidation)
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Note that in box 8: 'Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 1/No. 2/No. 3/No. 4/No. 5/No. 6) Limited Partnership' stands for "Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 1) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 2) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 3) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 4) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 5) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 6) Limited Partnership".
Date
