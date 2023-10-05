EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'779 0.2%  SPI 14'119 0.2%  Dow 33'121 0.0%  DAX 15'070 -0.2%  Euro 0.9629 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 0.0%  Gold 1'820 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'121 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9131 -0.4%  Öl 84.2 -2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882BACHEM117649372Stadler Rail217818Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Alphabet-Aktie leichter: Einigung zwischen deutschem Kartellamt und Google erzielt
Bitcoin-Experiment in El Salvador: Das ist der Stand nach zwei Jahren
Rivian-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Tesla-Rivale Rivian kündigt Wandelanleihe über 1,5 Milliarden US-Dollar an
Darum bleibt der Euro zum Dollar auf Erholungskurs - zum Franken kaum verändert
Rieter-CEO sieht den Tiefpunkt erreicht - So soll die Wende gelingen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
SYNLAB Aktie [Valor: 111162909 / ISIN: DE000A2TSL71]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.10.2023 21:30:02

EQS-PVR: SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SYNLAB
7.84 CHF -28.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SYNLAB AG
SYNLAB AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.10.2023 / 21:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SYNLAB AG
Street: Moosacher Straße 88
Postal code: 80809
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 984500883BA5AQ14C037

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited
City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
29 Sep 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 42.79 % 35.96 % 78.75 % 222222222
Previous notification 46.13 % 0.00 % 46.13 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2TSL71 0 95096393 0.00 % 42.79 %
Total 95096393 42.79 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable Agreements n/a n/a Physical 64571228 29.06 %
Reinvestment Agreements n/a n/a Physical 15337471 6.90 %
      Total 79908699 35.96 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited % % %
Cinven Capital Management (V) Limited Partnership Incorporated % % %
Fifth Cinven Fund (No.1/No.2/No.3/No.4/No.5/No.6) Limited Partnership % % %
Ephios Luxembourg S.à r.l. 42.75 % 29.06 % 71.81 %
Ephios Holdco S.à r.l. % 6.90 % 6.90 %
- % % %
Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited % % %
Cinven Capital Management (V) Limited Partnership Incorporated % % %
Fifth Cinven Fund (No.1/No.2/No.3/No.4/No.5/No.6) Limited Partnership % % %
Ephios PV G.P. S.à r.l. % % %
Ephios PV S.C.A. (in liquidation) % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Note that in box 8: 'Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 1/No. 2/No. 3/No. 4/No. 5/No. 6) Limited Partnership' stands for "Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 1) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 2) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 3) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 4) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 5) Limited Partnership/Fifth Cinven Fund (No. 6) Limited Partnership". 

Date
04 Oct 2023


05.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

1742267  05.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1742267&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu SYNLAB AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten