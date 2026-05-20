SUSS MicroTec Aktie 13673056 / DE000A1K0235
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20.05.2026 18:02:03
EQS-PVR: SUSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSS MicroTec SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330238 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
Analysen zu SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
|18.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|UBS AG
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.03.26
|SUSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.25
|SUSS MicroTec Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.05.25
|SUSS MicroTec Sell
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|SUSS MicroTec Sell
|UBS AG
|17.01.25
|SUSS MicroTec Sell
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Warburg Research
|30.10.25
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.25
|SUSS MicroTec Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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