18.05.2023 22:18:36

EQS-PVR: SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

SUSE
13.02 EUR 0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A.
SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

18.05.2023 / 22:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION

18.05.2023

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2023, its issued share capital consists of 170,721,138 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.

Total number of voting rights: 170,721,138

Company Information

Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816

11-13 Boulevard de la Foire

L-1528 Luxembourg

LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

ISIN: LU2333210958

CSSF Ref Number: E3665

Internet: www.suse.com

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer

E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com

Phone: +44 7764 471872

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
SUSE S.A. (E3665)

Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
/

Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 170,721,138

Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights 170,721,138

Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
170,721,138

Origin of the change
Share capital increase

Date when the change occurred
16 May 2023

In the previous notification:

The total number of shares was:
169,971,098

The total number of voting rights was:
169,971,098

The total number of exercisable voting rights was: 169,971,098


18.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com/international
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News EQS News Service

1636695  18.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

