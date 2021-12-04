SMI 12’148 -0.2%  SPI 15’541 -0.1%  Dow 34’580 -0.2%  DAX 15’170 -0.6%  Euro 1.0381 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’080 -0.7%  Gold 1’783 0.9%  Bitcoin 49’029 -5.6%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.3%  Öl 70.1 -0.5% 
Dynastar Aktie [Valor: 39613192 / ISIN: CH0396131929]
04.12.2021 22:17:04

EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dynastar
192.00 EUR 6.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SunMirror AG
SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.12.2021 / 22:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Overview
[ ] Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: SunMirror AG
2. Reason for the notification:   Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Pierre Maliczak
4. Name of shareholder(s):    Paragon Sicav ltd - Paragon First Mover
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.11.2021
 
6. Total positions
 
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
4,25 %
0,00 %
4,25 %
2 000 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
 
 
 		  
 
 

Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
CH0396131929   85 032   4,25 %
SUBTOTAL A 85 032 4,25 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 
 
 
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held  directly (%) Financial/other instruments held  directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Pierre Maliczak        
2 Paragon Sicav ltd - Paragon First Mover 1 4,25 %   4,25 %
           
 
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
 
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Company admitted to regulated market on 29/11/2021.
Advised this is the effective purchase date

04.12.2021

Language: English
Company: SunMirror AG
Steinhauserstrasse 74
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

1253941  04.12.2021 

