EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Overview

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: SunMirror AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Pierre Maliczak

4. Name of shareholder(s): Paragon Sicav ltd - Paragon First Mover

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 26.11.2021

6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

4,25 %

0,00 %

4,25 %

2 000 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)







A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) CH0396131929 85 032 4,25 % SUBTOTAL A 85 032 4,25 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Pierre Maliczak 2 Paragon Sicav ltd - Paragon First Mover 1 4,25 % 4,25 %

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Company admitted to regulated market on 29/11/2021.

Advised this is the effective purchase date