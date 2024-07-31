|
31.07.2024 12:08:54
EQS-PVR: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEMMER IMAGING AG
|Gutenbergstr. 9-13
|82178 Puchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stemmer-imaging.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1958177 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu STEMMER IMAGING AG
Analysen zu STEMMER IMAGING AG
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
✅ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
✅ Arthur J. Gallagher
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid: SMI und DAX in Grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Zuwächsen
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt weisen positive Vorzeichen im Mittwochshandel aus. Zur Wochenmitte tendierten die asiatischen Indizes derweil ebenfalls höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}