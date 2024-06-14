Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’045 -0.4%  SPI 15’994 -0.5%  Dow 38’589 -0.2%  DAX 18’002 -1.4%  Euro 0.9533 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’839 -2.0%  Gold 2’333 1.3%  Bitcoin 58’986 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 82.7 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018
Top News
KW 24: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Ermöglichen künftige Inflationsdaten eine Fed-Zinssenkung schon im Juli? Warum ein Experte zuversichtlich bleibt
Analyst identifiziert Antriebsfaktoren für PayPal: Sind die schweren Zeiten für die PayPal-Aktie vorbei?
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne
Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Stabilus Aktie [Valor: 121550727 / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.06.2024 23:01:48

EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Stabilus-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Stabilus
45.50 CHF 0.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.06.2024 / 23:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Stabilus SE
Street: Wallersheimer Weg 100
Postal code: 56070
City: Koblenz
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Jun 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99567611336 % 0.07 % 3.07 % 24700000
Previous notification 3.10 % 0.07 % 3.17 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000STAB1L8 0 739932 0.00 % 3.00 %
Total 739932 2.99567611336 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on loan (right to recall) n/a At any time 17531 0.07 %
    Total 17531 0.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Jun 2024


14.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1925963  14.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925963&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten