27.09.2024 17:25:22

EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

SMT Scharf
7.90 EUR -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG
SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.09.2024 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SMT Scharf AG
Street: Römerstrasse 104
Postal code: 59075
City: Hamm
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Admission of shares to trading on an organized market. (SMT Scharf AG's shares were already listed on an organized market in the past.)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: People's Republic of China
City of registered office, country: Beijing, China

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Sep 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 52.66 % 0.00 % 52.66 % 5521456
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3DRAE2 0 2907454 0.00 % 52.66 %
Total 2907454 52.66 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The People's Republic of China % % %
SASAC of Shandong Province (see full name hereafter) % % %
Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd. % % %
Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd. 52.66 % % 52.66 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
SASAC: State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Shandong People's Government of the People's Republic of China, Shandong Province. SASAC is acting as governmental authority of the People's Republic of China in Shandong Province. 

Date
27 Sep 2024


27.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1997709  27.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997709&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

