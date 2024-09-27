EQS-PVR: SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMT Scharf AG
SMT Scharf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.09.2024 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
SMT Scharf AG
Street:
Römerstrasse 104
Postal code:
59075
City:
Hamm Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900TCSTU65K7JHJ28
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Admission of shares to trading on an organized market. (SMT Scharf AG's shares were already listed on an organized market in the past.)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: People's Republic of China City of registered office, country: Beijing, China
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 Sep 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
52.66 %
0.00 %
52.66 %
5521456
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3DRAE2
0
2907454
0.00 %
52.66 %
Total
2907454
52.66 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The People's Republic of China
%
%
%
SASAC of Shandong Province (see full name hereafter)
%
%
%
Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
Yankuang Energy Group Company Ltd.
52.66 %
%
52.66 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
SASAC: State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of Shandong People's Government of the People's Republic of China, Shandong Province. SASAC is acting as governmental authority of the People's Republic of China in Shandong Province.
Date
27 Sep 2024
