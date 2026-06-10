SMA Solar Aktie 4337414 / DE000A0DJ6J9
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10.06.2026 10:19:23
EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMA Solar Technology AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2343304 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren
Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu SMA Solar AG
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10:19
|EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
10:19
|EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar büsst am Mittwochvormittag ein (finanzen.ch)
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09.06.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.ch)
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09.06.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
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09.06.26
|SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar am Dienstagnachmittag im Bärenmodus (finanzen.ch)
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09.06.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.ch)
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09.06.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)