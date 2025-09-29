SMA Solar Aktie 4337414 / DE000A0DJ6J9
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
29.09.2025 19:13:04
EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMA Solar Technology AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
29.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2205498 29.09.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu SMA Solar AG
|
19:13
|EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
16:29
|SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar am Montagnachmittag stabil (finanzen.ch)
|
09:29
|SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar am Vormittag gesucht (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen TecDAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
26.09.25
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet den Handel im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
26.09.25
|SMA Solar Aktie News: SMA Solar gewinnt am Mittag an Boden (finanzen.ch)
|
26.09.25