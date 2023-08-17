|
17.08.2023 16:51:16
EQS-PVR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SMA Solar Technology AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1706121 17.08.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu SMA Solar AG
Analysen zu SMA Solar AG
|10:51
|SMA Solar Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.08.23
|SMA Solar Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.23
|SMA Solar Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.07.23
|SMA Solar Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.06.23
|SMA Solar Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.06.23
|SMA Solar Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.23
|SMA Solar Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.23
|SMA Solar Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.23
|SMA Solar Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.23
|SMA Solar Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.08.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.08.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.22
|SMA Solar Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
