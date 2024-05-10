Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’663 0.5%  SPI 15’477 0.7%  Dow 39’388 0.9%  DAX 18’753 0.4%  Euro 0.9778 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’076 0.4%  Gold 2’369 1.0%  Bitcoin 57’154 0.0%  Dollar 0.9066 0.0%  Öl 84.5 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Mercedes-Benz Group945657Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Canopy Growth131680879Lindt1057075Apple908440
Top News
Darum dürfte die Kryptowährung Bitcoin zukünftig noch dominanter werden
Pirelli-Aktie: Operativer Gewinn klettert
Continental-Analyse: Neutral-Bewertung von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. für Continental-Aktie
Analysten sehen bei HENSOLDT-Aktie Potenzial
Goldpreis: Rückkehr in den Rallymodus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Simona Aktie [Valor: 113452382 / ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2024 09:07:49

EQS-PVR: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

finanzen.net zero Simona-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Simona
74.00 EUR 4.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Simona Aktiengesellschaft
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.05.2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Teichweg 16
Postal code: 55606
City: Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BTXZALKUBU3387

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Kreissparkasse Biberach

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.003 % 0.00 % 5.003 % 6000000
Previous notification 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3E5CP0 0 300200 0.00 % 5.003 %
Total 300200 5.003 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited 5.00 % % 5.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 May 2024


10.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Internet: www.simona.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1898187  10.05.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898187&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: Themen der Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren auf der Invest dieses Jahr für Privatanleger besonders relevant? Zieht Krypto eher das junge Publikum an und müssen wir mit Korrekturen am Markt rechnen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Lars Erichsen, Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und Youtuber im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss auf der diesjährigen Invest.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Lars Erichsen: Themen der Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:13 SMI setzt Erholung fort
07:00 Lars Erichsen: Themen der Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 | BX Swiss TV
06:20 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtsdynamik?
09.05.24 After Five Years, Micro Equity Futures Still Gaining Steam
09.05.24 Vontobel bietet neu Constant Leverage Zertifikate auf Sandoz und VAT an
08.05.24 Marktüberblick: Infineon und Zalando haussieren nach Zahlen
07.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Continental AG
07.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Roche
07.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Die Hoffnung kehrt zurück
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’850.00 5.21
Short 14’000.00 18.91
Short 14’250.00 13.67
SMI-Kurs: 11’670.93 10.05.2024 09:06:31
Long 11’180.00 18.92
Long 10’840.00 13.74
Long 10’440.00 8.86
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenpleiten bei Minern? Bitcoin-Rally könnte beendet sein
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
Ausblick: Plug Power stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Airbnb-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck
DAX 40-Wert Allianz-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Allianz Anlegern eine Freude
Arm Holdings übertrifft Erwartungen: Arm-Aktie dreht in Gewinnzone
Plug Power-Aktie springt dennoch an: Plug Power liefert erneut rote Zahlen
TecDAX-Titel freenet-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich freenet-Aktionäre freuen
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- SMI & Co. in Feiertagspause -- DAX beendet Handel höher als je zuvor -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Zuwächsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit