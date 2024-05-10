|
10.05.2024 09:07:49
EQS-PVR: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Simona Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
|Teichweg 16
|55606 Kirn an der Nahe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.simona.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1898187 10.05.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt
Lars Erichsen: Themen der Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 | BX Swiss TV
Welche Themen waren auf der Invest dieses Jahr für Privatanleger besonders relevant? Zieht Krypto eher das junge Publikum an und müssen wir mit Korrekturen am Markt rechnen?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Lars Erichsen, Trader, Investor, Finanzinfluencer und Youtuber im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss auf der diesjährigen Invest.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenausklang: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich in der Freitagssitzung höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}