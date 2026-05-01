Siltronic Aktie 28423342 / DE000WAF3001
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01.05.2026 13:04:13
EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
01.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319694 01.05.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Siltronic AG
|
13:04
|EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
13:04
|EQS-PVR: Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
30.04.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX klettert zum Handelsende (finanzen.ch)
|
30.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.ch)
|
30.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
30.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.ch)
|
30.04.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Siltronic AG
|11:30
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Halten
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:30
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Halten
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.02.26
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|07.05.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|02.05.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|11:30
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Halten
|DZ BANK
|29.04.26
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|Siltronic Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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